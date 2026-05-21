FBI warns of AI-driven ‘virtual kidnappings’ that use voice cloning, fake photos to target families

The FBI is warning families about a growing scam known as AI-powered “virtual kidnapping,” where criminals use voice cloning and altered images to convince victims that a loved one has been abducted, even though no real kidnapping has taken place.

How the scam works

Scammers typically begin with public information gathered from social media and other online sources, according to the FBI. They may clone a person’s voice using short video clips or audio posted online. They can also alter or fabricate photos and videos to make it appear that someone is being held hostage.

Scammers contact family members by text, phone, or messaging apps, claiming to have kidnapped their loved one. The criminals then demand immediate payment, often through wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or other hard-to-trace digital methods.

To increase pressure, scammers frequently describe graphic threats of violence if the ransom isn’t paid, use timed messages or disappearing photos so victims can’t study the images, or insist that the victim not hang up or not contact law enforcement.

In many cases, the supposedly kidnapped person is completely unaware that their images or voice are being used and is safe the entire time.

Red flags to watch for

Investigators said apparent “proof-of-life” photos or videos may contain subtle flaws when compared with authentic images of the loved one. These can include missing tattoos, scars, or birthmarks. They can also depict unusual body proportions or strange image artifacts, or odd or inconsistent backgrounds and lighting.

Authorities noted scammers rely heavily on panic and urgency, pushing victims to pay before they have time to verify the situation.

How to protect yourself

The FBI and local law enforcement recommend several steps to reduce your risk and respond safely.

The first is to limit what you share online. Authorities said to be cautious when posting detailed personal information, travel plans, or real-time locations. They also recommended using a family code word or phrase that only close family knows, to verify identity in an emergency.

It’s important to pause and assess. The FBI said to ask yourself whether the caller’s story is realistic and whether the details match what you know. If a scenario like this occurs, try to reach your loved one. Call or message them directly on known numbers or through other family members. Also, preserve evidence by taking screenshots or recordings of texts, images, or videos shown as “proof of life.”

Authorities stress that you should always attempt to verify your loved one’s safety before considering any ransom payment.

Reporting a suspected virtual kidnapping

If you believe you’ve been targeted or victimized by a virtual kidnapping scam, the FBI urges you to report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Include as much detail as possible, such as phone numbers and caller IDs, screenshots of messages and images, any audio recordings or voicemails, and payment instructions and transaction details.

The FBI said swift reporting can help identify patterns, trace criminal networks, and prevent others from being victimized.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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