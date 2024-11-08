Use light rail? 5 Seattle stations to be closed this weekend

SEATTLE — Five Link light rail stations will be closed all weekend in Downtown Seattle as work continues to expand the system to meet a future track on the Eastside.

The Westlake, Symphony (at Benaroya Hall), Pioneer Square, International District-Chinatown, and Stadium light rail stops will close at 10 p.m. Friday and reopen at around 5 a.m. on Monday.

Sound Transit Link shuttle buses will replace the 1 Line between Capitol Hill and SoDo from 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

A shuttle bus will operate between Capitol Hill and SoDo about every 10 to 15 minutes. The shuttle will stop at all closed stations to collect passengers.

Those traveling between Lynnwood City Center and Capitol Hill stations, and SoDo and Angle Lake stations should expect trains every 15 minutes.

Follow Link Shuttle Stop signs at these stations to get on and off buses:

Capitol Hill

- To Lynnwood: E John St & Broadway Ave E

- To Angle Lake: Broadway Ave E & E Denny Way

Westlake

- to Lynnwood: 3rd Ave & Pine St

- to Angle Lake: 5th Ave & Pine St

Symphony

- to Lynnwood: 3rd Ave & Union St

- to Angle Lake: 3rd Ave & Union St

Pioneer Square

- to Lynnwood: 3rd Ave & James St

- to Angle Lake: 3rd Ave & James St

Int’l Dist/Chinatown

- to Lynnwood: 4th Ave S & S Jackson St

- to Angle Lake: 5th Ave S & S Weller St

Stadium

- to Lynnwood: SODO Busway & S Royal Brougham Way - to Angle Lake: SODO Busway & S Royal Brougham Way

SODO

- to Lynnwood: SODO Busway & S Lander St

- to Angle Lake: SODO Busway & S Lander

For more information and alternate routes, visit this link.

Sound Transit Link disruption map (Sound Transit)

