Bill Gates pledging $200B of his own wealth to Gates Foundation over 20 years; Foundation closing

SEATTLE — Billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has announced to CBS Mornings that he will be giving away nearly all of his personal wealth-- worth around $113 billion-- over the span of the next 20 years.

Gates told CBS’s Tony Dokoupil that he will be giving away his personal wealth through his charity, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

With inflation, that will allow the Gates Foundation to spend an additional $200 billion over the next 20 years and is equal to about 99% of his personal wealth.

Gates said the Foundation will then close, which is a departure from its founding plans, which would have kept the Foundation running for 25 years after his and ex-wife Melinda’s deaths.

The Gates Foundation will close in 2045.

Melinda French Gates stepped down as co-chair in 2024 and created her own foundation

The Gates Foundation was created in 2000 by then-husband and wife Bill and Melinda Gates, and is based in Seattle. The Foundation’s primary purpose is to enhance healthcare, education, food and resources to help nations in poverty, and decrease the child mortality rate in those nations.

They have also worked to improve access to education and technology for American students with low-income backgrounds.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it’s paid $77.6 billion in grants since its inception, as of the end of 2023.

