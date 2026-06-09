21-year-old charged with human trafficking, money laundering linked to Bellevue party house

A 21-year-old accused of running a human trafficking operation out of a house in Bellevue was charged Monday.

Nikita Tyukalo has been charged with four counts of human trafficking in the second degree, with one tied to domestic violence. He has also been charged with money laundering and leading organized crime, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO).

Tyukalo was arrested Friday following a human trafficking investigation centered on a rental home in Bellevue’s Lakemont neighborhood. The property, dubbed the “OnlyFans House” on social media, was being used to host parties promoted online.

The investigation began last fall after the Bellevue Police Department received more than 100 complaints from neighbors about the large rental home, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers responded to calls involving assaults, DUIs, weapons complaints, and underage drinking at the property.

Some events drew more than 300 people — many of them under the age of 18, according to police. Detectives developed evidence that led them to believe human trafficking crimes were taking place at the property.

Women detail abuse in Bellevue party house

Multiple young women told police they were forced to work on OnlyFans and Chaturbate, according to court documents obtained by MyNorthwest from KCPAO. The documents detail years of alleged abuse against the young women who lived there, including one who said she was 17 when she was first contacted by Tyukalo.

Tyukalo would allegedly tell the women they could make large amounts of money through his “agency.” He would then allegedly withhold their earnings and physically abuse them, forcing them to stream for 10 to 12 hours at a time, according to court documents.

A woman told authorities that at one point, Tyukalo forced a girl to crawl around the living room like a dog, pointing a gun at her, as punishment for speaking to other men, documents stated.

Tyukalo is being held on $5 million bail, as requested by King County prosecutors and set by the court after hearing from both sides.

His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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