One person dead after driving off overpass in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One person died early Monday morning in Tacoma after a pickup truck drove off an overpass near SR 509.

The driver crashed through a bridge barrier, resulting in a fatal incident that is now under investigation by the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma Fire Department crews responded to multiple calls regarding a car fire and explosions under the overpass.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, when the driver crashed through a section of the barrier on the overpass along East Portland Avenue.

Chelsea Shepherd, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Fire Department, confirmed the initial reports.

“There were multiple calls for a car on fire under an overpass with loud explosions,” Shepherd said.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the pickup truck engulfed in flames and determined one person was deceased inside the vehicle.

Firefighters confirmed no other occupants were in the truck and no one on the ground was injured.

Shepherd noted the fire was contained quickly due to the location.

“It did not appear as if the fire was in danger of spreading… we want to contain quickly as possible… it’s a busy area… we wanted to make sure it was out fast,” Shepherd said.

Following the fire, the Tacoma PD took over the investigation into the crash.

The overpass is still open to traffic, with fencing placed around the damaged barrier section.

The city of Tacoma plans to install bolted guardrails as an interim solution while developing a permanent restoration plan for the overpass.

The permanent plan will also address the safe removal of concrete chunks left dangling over the edge from the damaged barrier.

The city anticipates the entire process for permanent repairs to the East Portland Avenue overpass could take up to a year to complete.

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