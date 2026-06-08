Mariners catcher sells Bellevue home for more than $3M

The backup catcher for the Seattle Mariners, Mitch Garver, sold his Bellevue home for more than $3 million in late May.

Garver’s home sat on a 7,502-square-foot lot at 1028 163rd Avenue S.E. in Bellevue’s Lake Hills neighborhood, according to the Zillow listing.

Built in 2023, the 4,300-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, a two-story living room, and a chef’s kitchen.

“This thoughtfully designed home isn’t just impressive; it’s easy to live in,” Zillow stated. “The two-story great room makes an immediate statement, filling the home with abundant light and a sense of space, while the chef’s kitchen, outfitted with top-of-the-line Thermador Wi-Fi-enabled appliances, anchors everyday living and effortless entertaining.”

Mariners catcher moves from buyer to seller in just over a year

In February 2024, Garver purchased the home for nearly $3.1 million, just a few months after he signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Mariners following his World Series-winning run with the Texas Rangers.

Garver later re-signed as a free agent on a one-year minor league deal, but won the battle for the backup catcher role in Spring Training.

After being drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, Garver went on to play five seasons in Minnesota before landing in Texas for a two-year stint with the Rangers and finally touching down in Seattle, where he’s currently playing in his third season with the club.

The Mariners have dealt with its fair share of injuries through the first half of the season, including starting catcher Cal Raleigh, who has been dealing with a right oblique strain since mid-May.

Raleigh’s injury has led to an uptick in Garver’s playing time as of late, but Raleigh is expected back soon, as he made his first rehab start on Sunday with one of the club’s minor league affiliates, the Everett AquaSox.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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