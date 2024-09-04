US Postal Service prepares ahead of elections, looks to boost confidence in ballot management

With the general election on November 5 and early voting around the corner on October 18, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) laid out its plan to make sure that the service they provide during this year’s election is completed without any hiccups.

On August 29, the USPS outlined the preparation they are taking to make sure election mail is handled, processed and delivered with success.

In a brief to House and Senate committee staff, USPS pointed to the success they had in the 2020 and 2022 elections as their models to build this year’s preparations.

“Our letter carriers and facilities teams across the country, the 640,000 women and men of the Postal Service, are fully focused on the critical mission of delivering the nation’s election mail – just as we have done so excellently through this current primary season and as we have done in the past,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. “We are proud to do our part to help citizens’ who choose to use the mail to vote to do so effectively.”

According to USPS, in 2020 the organization delivered 99.89 percent of election mail within seven days and 99.93 percent during the 2022 midterm elections.

To ensure success in 2024, they plan to start implementing their measure starting October 21, which may include additional pickups, extra deliveries and specific improvements to their sorting equipment. The measures are scheduled to run through November 15.

USPS will also limit making any changes to establish collection procedures to reduce any negative perception or optics, such as replacing or removing collections boxes, changing collections times or changes to the eLocks will be avoided. USPS will still take action in certain scenarios, such as vandalism.

“Since late last year, The Postal Service has met regularly with stakeholders across the election mail landscape, including State and Local election administrators, Postal Unions and Management Associations, Federal Agencies & Congress, the Mailing Industry and non-governmental organizations. We have good working relationships with these organizations, and we greatly appreciate their partnership,” said Adrienne Marshall, director of Election and Government Mail Services. “Our dedicated election preparedness team will remain closely engaged with state and local election officials and other stakeholders through November to ensure we are acting quickly to address any Election Mail-related issue that may arise in the delivery of a ballot to and from a voter.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is expected to implement its own measures to quickly respond to any threats or incidents.

“We understand the critical role we play in the democratic process, and we are resolute in our efforts to secure the delivery of ballots and all Election Mail,” said Brendan Donahue, Assistant Inspector in Charge. “We are committed to ensuring the safe and secure delivery of Election Mail to and from voters, the integrity of our nation’s elections, and the protection of election officials from threatening and dangerous mail. We take a whole of agency and a whole of government approach to this critical mission, employing all our law enforcement resources and working in close coordination with our local, state, and federal law enforcement and security partners.”

To find a drop-box near you, visit the Washington Secretary of State website here.

To find your county elections office, click here.

To find your nearest post office, click here.

