Previously convicted Lummi Nation member charged with allegedly shooting eagles

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A member of the Lummi Nation tribe has been charged with violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act after allegedly shooting and killing a golden eagle.

The suspect has been charged with illegal firearms possession in addition to charges for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Joel David Ridley, 38, was arrested by Lummi Nation Police Feb. 23 after police found a dead eagle in his SUV. While the Lummi Tribe can legally possess dead eagles, shooting or trapping them is not permitted.

Lummi Nation member accused of shooting eagles

A witness told law enforcement that they heard gunshots before seeing Ridley pick up a dead bird. While the witness was on the phone, another eagle allegedly fell from the sky. Police stated they found Ridley’s SUV with a dead eagle in the back seat. While searching the SUV, police also found a .22 caliber rifle hidden between the seats.

Ridley is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2003 assault conviction and was immediately arrested. Both eagles were juveniles and had gunshot wounds. The surviving eagle was euthanized because its injuries were too severe.

Ridley faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for firearm possession. Additionally, he could receive up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The case is under investigation by the Lummi Nation Police and the FBI.

©2025 Cox Media Group