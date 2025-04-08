Family of 14-year-old hospitalized in Skyway overdose speaks out

SKYWAY, Wash. — The family of a 14-year-old boy, who is still in the hospital, confirmed it was an overdose that killed one teen and put two others in critical condition in the Skyway area of South Seattle last week.

Tonight, the boy’s family describes rushing through the complex, trying to find the teens.

“He has so many questions about what happened to him, because he doesn’t remember anything,” said Bunja Hackett’s cousin, Charolette.

Bunja was one of three kids found unconscious at the Creston Point apartments.

His mother and cousin tell us he was at a graduation party. They say they believe the teens took cocaine that was likely laced with fentanyl.

Bunja called his mom, saying he wasn’t feeling well. By the time she got there, he was already with first responders.

“He doesn’t have memory, every time he sees me he asks me, ‘Am I his momma?’” says Bunja’s mom, Iesha Hackett. “Somebody has to answer to this. I’m going to the full extent, I’m pushing full charges, I don’t care if you get life. I am doing everything I can to make sure you’ll be under the jail.”

Four days later, Bunja is still in the hospital. Luckily, he has no heart damage, but is struggling with memory troubles and lung damage.

The boy’s mom says the other teens who overdosed were sisters — one survived, but the other didn’t.

“It could have been anybody’s child,” Iesha added, “and I just feel for the other parent going through this, and going through even worse, and I pray that her child has a full recovery.”

You can find Bunja’s GoFundMe here.

