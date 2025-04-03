One juvenile dead, two in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Skyway apartments

Two juveniles are reportedly in critical condition, and one is dead following an incident in Skyway that now has Major Crimes detectives investigating.

According to Skyway Fire (King County Fire District 20), crews from Skyway Fire, Renton Regional Fire Authority, Puget Sound Fire, and King County Medic One responded to an incident in the 13400 block of MLK Jr Way South at 12:48 p.m. for three unresponsive juvenile patients.

Two of the patients were transported in critical condition, and one died at the scene.

As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) was still on the scene of the Creston Pointe apartment complex along MLK Jr Way South, investigating alongside the Major Crimes Unit.

Limited information has been released from the law enforcement agencies responding.

KIRO 7 will be live at 11 p.m. and continue to update this story with any new developments.

