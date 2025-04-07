VIDEO: Cars do burnouts in front of large crowd in Seattle, shots fired

SEATTLE — A large crowd gathered in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, outside the KIRO 7 News station, for an apparent meetup for car burnouts just after midnight on Saturday.

Video taken by a KIRO 7 photographer in the building shows at least two cars whipping in circles at a high speed, sometimes narrowly missing an onlooker. Dozens of people lined the streets and formed a circle around the vehicles.

This happened on Clay Street and Third Avenue.

Our KIRO 7 photographer heard a shot and was able to film the crowd disperse and run off. Seattle Police confirmed that shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Seattle Police say no injuries were reported to them.

Drivers and the crowd left before officers arrived.

