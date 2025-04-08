Seattle bar declared ‘public nuisance’ by Seattle police

SEATTLE — On March 30, the Rainier Beach community was in mourning after two people were shot outside the Capri Bar off Rainier Avenue South. One person died at the scene, and a security guard later passed away during surgery at the hospital.

Those who live near the bar remember waking up to the sight of dozens of SPD patrol cars and crime scene tape that morning.

“I was sleeping and I heard something go bow, bow, bow, bow, bow! And I got up and I saw cars run off and then a hundred police cars after that,” said Dave Sanders, who lives directly across the street.

Sanders and many people who live near the bar say there have been several other shootings and violent cases outside the bar in recent months.

“At least change ways after the first time,” one woman said.

Because of the recent violence, Seattle police are now calling the bar a “chronic nuisance,” and the ownership and management of the property have to meet with city leadership and make serious security changes within the next week in order to stay open. The city sent the owners a nuisance letter, and new Police Chief Shon Barnes signed it. The letter states the city can fine the hookah lounge up to $500 a day, and if ownership fails to comply with making any changes, they could face a civil penalty fine up to $25,000.

The city of Seattle also issued a criminal complaint against the owner for two counts of keeping liquor at a public place without a license.

KIRO 7 tried to get a hold of ownership through phone calls and by stopping by the business. When our crews arrived Monday evening, it appeared the lounge was closed and no one was there. We are still waiting for a response.

