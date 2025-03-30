Two dead in overnight shooting outside Rainier Beach nightclub

RAINIER BEACH, Wash. — Two people have died after being shot outside a nightclub in South Seattle early Sunday Morning.

Seattle Police (SPD) are investigating the double homicide that happened at around 3:30 a.m. in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, according to an SPD blotter post.

When officers arrived, they found a security guard with multiple gunshot wounds and started to render aid.

SPD says a second man was found with a gunshot wound to the head, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The security guard was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

Police say the suspect(s) left the scene before they arrived.

Seattle Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000 with the incident number 2025- 84411.

