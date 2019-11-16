Oil spill in Fidalgo Bay nearly contained, Department of Ecology says

ANACORTES, Wash. - The overnight oil spill at Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes is nearly contained, the Washington Department of Ecology says.
The spill into Fidalgo Bay occurred around 11:45 p.m. during a transfer of around 5 million gallons of oil from a Crowley Maritime barge to a refinery.
Spill occurred about 11:45pm last night during transfer of approx 5 million gallons of oil from a Crowley Maritime barge to refinery. Ecology on scene, Crowley's oil spill contingency plan is activated, Marine Spill Response Cooperative is mobilized & @USCGPacificNW is en route. pic.twitter.com/8QV9H2vDch— WA Dept of Ecology (@EcologyWA) November 16, 2019
The source of the spill was later determined to be a pressure relief valve.
The Department of Ecology responded and worked to recover the spilled oil quickly and safely. Officials say they haven't seen a spillage outside the containment boom area.
When the Coast Guard arrived on scene, they reported that only 15-20 gallons of oil were released, and most of it was on the deck of the oil barge. They say roughly 5 gallons were released into the water.
The Department of Ecology said no shorelines or wildlife were impacted by the spill.
