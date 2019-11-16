  • Oil spill in Fidalgo Bay nearly contained, Department of Ecology says

    By: KIRO 7 News Staff

    ANACORTES, Wash. - The overnight oil spill at Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes is nearly contained, the Washington Department of Ecology says. 

    The spill into Fidalgo Bay occurred around 11:45 p.m. during a transfer of around 5 million gallons of oil from a Crowley Maritime barge to a refinery.  

    The source of the spill was later determined to be a pressure relief valve. 

    The Department of Ecology responded and worked to recover the spilled oil quickly and safely. Officials say they haven't seen a spillage outside the containment boom area. 

    When the Coast Guard arrived on scene, they reported that only 15-20 gallons of oil were released, and most of it was on the deck of the oil barge. They say roughly 5 gallons were released into the water.

    The Department of Ecology said no shorelines or wildlife were impacted by the spill.  

