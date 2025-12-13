Section of US 2 falls into Wenatchee River near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says a section of US Highway 2 has washed out into the Wenatchee River.

With the river reaching major flood stage, a photo from WSDOT shows that a chunk of the eastbound lane has fallen away near the summit of Stevens Pass in Tumwater Canyon.

Multiple sections of US 2 are closed in both directions due to debris on the roadway and multiple washouts starting near Skykomish to just west of Leavenworth.

WSDOT says there is no estimated time when US 2 will reopen and there are no detours available.

View the real-time travel map at WSDOT.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group