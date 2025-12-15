Landslide closes two right lanes of eastbound I-90 near North Bend

A landslide has closed two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 between North Bend and the summit, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said the closures are in place at milepost 36, affecting traffic heading east through the Snoqualmie Pass corridor.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the hillside next to I-90 slid down into the river below. I-90 was closed for safety.

The left two lanes remain open, though drivers should expect slower travel.

No estimate was immediately provided for when the closed lanes might reopen.

