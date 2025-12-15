High winds shut down SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge, WSDOT says

The SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge has been closed until further notice because of strong winds, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT said the wind conditions are intense enough to push water from the canal up and over the bridge’s road deck, creating unsafe driving conditions.

The closure took effect immediately, and there is no estimate for when the bridge will reopen.

Transportation crews are monitoring conditions on the bridge and are standing by to reopen it once winds ease to safer levels, WSDOT said.

Officials emphasized that conditions can change quickly and may be significantly more severe over the middle of the canal than along the shoreline.

“The weather conditions on the shore can be very different than what is happening in the middle of the canal where there is no barrier to the wind,” WSDOT said in a statement.

©2025 Cox Media Group