‘The whole farm is underwater’: Briscot Farm seeks help after sudden flooding

Briscot Farm, a family-owned historic farm in Kent, was overwhelmed by sudden flooding last week, leaving the property underwater and prompting a large-scale animal evacuation, according to the farm and community members.

The flooding struck quickly and without warning, covering much of the farm and destroying the supplies needed to keep the operation running.

While all animals were safely evacuated, the farm lost hay, feed and other essential resources, and the family now faces the possibility of losing their home.

Briscot Farm has been part of the Kent community for nearly a decade and is known for opening its property to the public each summer and helping people and animals in need year-round.

Friends of the farm say owners Gracie and Don are deeply involved in the community and often step up to help others during emergencies.

Early Friday morning, the rising water put more than 30 resident animals in danger.

Care Fur Life Rescue assisted with the evacuation, helping move animals off the flooded property as water levels continued to rise.

In a statement shared by Briscot Farm, the owners described the scale and urgency of the situation:

“Early Friday morning without warning, a flood threatened the lives of over 30 resident animals that the community has loved and shared for nearly a decade.”

The farm credited Care Fur Life Rescue for preventing a tragedy, describing an hours-long effort that required trailers, dog crates and improvised solutions to move animals to safety.

“Without their prompt and selfless actions, every single one of these beloved creatures would have lost their lives,” the farm said.

According to the statement, the evacuation took about 14 hours, with water rising to chest level in some areas.

Some livestock had to be guided through floodwater to reach safety.

Care Fur Life Rescue also helped arrange temporary housing for the animals and accommodations for the people displaced from the farm.

The farm expressed frustration over the lack of advance notice and assistance during the flood, saying the absence of warnings nearly led to devastating consequences.

At the same time, the owners emphasized their gratitude toward the rescue team and its leadership.

“The rescue team’s professionalism and dedication, led by Amanda, were instrumental in ensuring the safe evacuation of the animals,” the statement said.

Community members have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Briscot Farm recover.

Donations are intended to replace lost feed and supplies and support the family as they work to stabilize the farm and their home.

Those who wish to help can find more information through the fundraiser titled Help Briscot Farm Recover From Devastating Floods on GoFundMe.

