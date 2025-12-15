Levee on Green River fails in Tukwila; get to higher ground immediately

TUKWILA, Wash. — A levee has failed on the Green River, and people who are in low-lying areas of Orillia, Kent, Renton, and Tukwila should move to higher ground immediately.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle has issued a Flash Flood Warning because of the failure at the Desimone Levee along Todd Boulevard, which is in Tukwila.

“Leave immediately if you are in this area. Conditions are dangerous and access routes may be lost at any time. Go north or south of evacuated area away from flooding waters. Do not drive or walk through standing or moving water. Turn around, don’t drown. Do not drive around barricades or road closures,” Governor Bob Ferguson said online.

According to NWS, the following streams and drainages could be impacted:

Green River

Duwamish Waterway

Cedar River

The NWS says 46,557 people, two schools and one hospital could be at risk.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Renton School District, who says they are not impacted and are not evacuating. KIRO 7 is reaching out to the Tukwila School District as well.

“Conditions are dangerous and access routes may be lost at any time. Go north or south of evacuated area away from flooding waters. Do not drive or walk through standing or moving water. Turn around, don’t drown. Do not drive around barricades or road closures,” NWS Seattle warned.

Water is likely moving north towards I-405.

If you need emergency evacuation assistance, call 911.

Shelters are available here:

Auburn Community and Event Center, 910 9th St. SE, Auburn, WA, 98002

Ray of Hope Shelter, 2806 Auburn Way N. Auburn, WA, 98002

Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. SE., Monroe, WA 98272 (Open 24 hours) – Pets welcomed

