University Place home destroyed in large fire

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — A large fire in University Place destroyed a home surrounded by trees.

The fire at the home on Cirque Drive West and 55th was called out around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

The home has been vacant for quite some time, but there is evidence that people were living there illegally.

Neighbors blocks away could see the smoke and flames. Some of the flames extended toward surrounding trees.

Dry conditions around the Puget Sound region lasted more than a month, but luckily, it rained on Monday.

“It’s still kind of very dense and still moist in (the trees) — those evergreens do go up quickly but once firefighters got in there with their hoses, they were able to extinguish it pretty quick,” said West Pierce Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief, Scott Adams.

Crews put the fire out quickly. Investigators are now looking for the cause.

No one was hurt.

