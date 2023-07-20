2-alarm building fire burning in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire in a vacant warehouse in the Chinatown-International District.

The fire department first tweeted about the flames at Tenth Avenue South and South King Street at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters said people who work and live in the area should keep their windows and doors shut due to smoke.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. The response was upgraded to two alarms so they could summon more resources.

Firefighters are battling the flames from outside the building because its roof could collapse. Crews are working to keep a nearby building to the south from catching fire.

People are asked to stay away from the area.

Alert Seattle: Fire in a vacant warehouse at 10th Ave S. & S. King St.. Please avoid the area. Close your windows and doors due to smoke. — AlertSeattle (@AlertSeattle) July 20, 2023

