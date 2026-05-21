Boaters beware: Two gray whales in ‘poor condition’ spotted in central Puget Sound

Boaters in Puget Sound are being asked to slow down and stay alert for gray whales that may be difficult to spot in the water.

Wildlife officials say one or two gray whales in poor condition have recently been seen in Puget Sound, especially around Bainbridge Island.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is now emphasizing two “Be Alert” zones in the Port Washington Narrows near Bremerton and Agate Passage between Bainbridge Island and the Poulsbo-Suquamish area.

Boaters are being urged to slow to 10 knots or less in those busy waterways to help protect the animals. Experts say the whales may be swimming slowly below the surface and not surfacing as often, increasing the risk of boat strikes.

At least 22 gray whales have washed ashore across Washington’s coast and Puget Sound this year, according to the Cascadia Research Collective.

Marine biologists with the collective say many of the whales appear to have died from starvation.

They migrate each spring from warmer waters near the equator back to feeding grounds in Alaska, and experts say they’re likely running out of stored energy before they can complete the trip. Scientists are also linking their malnutrition to shrinking food supplies in Alaska and the Arctic.

If you see any stranded animals on the shore, you can report them to NOAA at 866-767-6114.

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