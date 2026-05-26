Black bear attacks jogger in Squamish. What do you do if you encounter one?

SQUAMISH, B.C. — A man in Squamish was attacked by a black bear while out for a run.

According to the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS), it happened around 7 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The man was running along a trail off of the spit when he stumbled upon two bear cubs. The sow charged toward him and swiped his arm and leg.

The BCCOS says he has minor injuries.

Conservation officers have installed warning signs and taped the area off for the time being.

BCCOS asks the public to avoid the Squamish Wildlife Management Area trails until further notice.

Black bears in Washington

It’s not uncommon to see black bears this time of year in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates that there are about 22,000 black bears in our state.

Bear attacks are rare.

The most common reason people encounter bears is when they go looking for food in populated areas, and they typically leave humans alone.

Last week, a KIRO 7 News viewer, Karen Snowden-Jones, shared a video of a black bear in her yard in Bellevue. The bear was trying to drink the sugar water she put out for the hummingbirds.

VIDEO: Bear discovers hummingbird feeder in Bellevue (Karen Snowden-Jones)

Today, another KIRO 7 News viewer, Richard Howell, shared video of a bear that found its way into some birdseed. He had it out on his deck in Olympia.

VIDEO: Bear discovers birdseed in Olympia (Richard Howell)

If you come in close contact with a black bear, WDFW says to remain calm. If the bear doesn’t notice you, move away quietly. If it walks toward you, stand tall, wave your hands, and talk to the bear in a low voice. If you have bear spray, get it out of the holster and have it handy. Do not run. Wildlife officials say black bears can run up to 35 miles per hour. They also say not to climb a tree to get away – the bear may follow you because they are avid climbers.

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