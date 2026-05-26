Man killed in head-on crash in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A 55-year-old man was killed, and another person was hurt after they were in a multi-car crash in Snohomish.

It happened near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Yew Way around 10:40 p.m. on Memorial Day.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the 55-year-old allegedly hit a Ford Mustang near 180th Street SE, just west of Broadway Avenue. The Mustang driver said the man didn’t pull over after the crash and continued southbound on Broadway Avenue.

The driver then, according to deputies, crossed into the oncoming lane near Yew Way and collided head-on with a northbound Toyota Camry just south of the train tracks.

The driver of the Camry appeared to have minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital. No additional serious injuries were reported.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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