Explosion reported before fire at vacant building in Seattle’s busy U-District

SEATTLE — Crews fought a fire at a vacant building in Seattle’s University District and kept the flames from spreading.

The flames at University Way Northeast and Northeast 55th Street started at around 4 a.m. Monday.

The fire was under control by 6 a.m.

It’s in a very busy area near the University of Washington. The building is surrounded by apartments and businesses. An adjacent building has smoke damage.

Seattle Fire said initial reports were that someone may have been on the roof when the fire started, but firefighters couldn’t find anyone.

Crews are unable to go inside to search or find the source of the fire because most of the roof has collapsed.

Neighbors told us they heard a big explosion before the fire started. One woman said she thought a car had run into her building.

Crews fought the flames at a safe distance from the building because it was not safe to go inside. A ladder truck was used to pour water onto the roof.

About 10 fire trucks are at the scene.

The building used to house Jet City Improv, which has moved to a new location.

No injuries were reported.





5500 block of University Way NE: Firefighters continue to pour water on the fire at a safe distance away from the building. pic.twitter.com/LFq50FArp8 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 24, 2023

