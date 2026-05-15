UW stabbing suspect appears in court, bail set at $10 million

A man accused of stabbing and killing a UW student is now behind bars after appearing in court Thursday when a judge found probable cause for murder with a deadly weapon enhancement.

Police say he turned himself in just hours after they released photos of the suspect.

According to court documents, police received several tips, including one from the suspect’s brother, right after those surveillance photos were released to the public.

The 31-year-old suspect is now held on $10 million bail for the murder of a University of Washington student last Sunday night.

Police say he calmly turned himself in to Bellevue Police after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to court documents, the victim, a 19-year-old student, who went by the name Juniper Blessing, was found dead in the laundry room of the Nordheim Court Apartments with more than 40 stab wounds.

According to court documents, another student reported a man, possibly the suspect, following her around the apartment complex just before the attack.

UW students say they’re relieved to hear a suspect is in custody.

“I have friends who live there and they were really terrified and they stayed over at my place because it was just simply so scary to sleep at that place,” said Skylar, a student.

There is still no word on a motive for the attack.

“I understand he was a previous student at UW from 2015-2021. There will be more details about this individual come out in the coming days,” said Det. Eric Munoz with Seattle PD.

The case will now be referred to the King County prosecuting attorney’s office by Monday morning for a charging decision.

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