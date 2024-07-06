Union Station Great Hall becomes a cooling center as temperature rise

SEATTLE — One week after reopening, the Joni Earl Great Hall at Union Station will become a cooling center for those looking to get out of the heat.

With high temperatures expected to be around through the weekend, the center will be open to help visitors and residents escape the heat.

The hall will be air-conditioned with a seating area, restrooms and water fountains.

Guests can access the hall from the Link 1 Chinatown/International District Station, Seattle Streetcars First Hill line and other public transportation with routes in the vicinity.

The hall is located at 401 South Jackson Street and will function as a cooling center through Tuesday, July 9.

