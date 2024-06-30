Joni Earl Great Hall at Union Station reopens for the first time since the start of COVID pandemic

SEATTLE — The Joni Earl Great Hall at Union Station reopens after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic of March 2020.

On Thursday, Sound Transit reopened the hall with its barrel-vaulted ceiling and 460 shining lights to the public and is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the restoration of Union Station.

“The pandemic interrupted the public’s enjoyment of this incredible space,” said Sound Transit Interim CEO Goran Sparrman. “Ensuring that the Joni Hall Great Hall will be safe and clean once it was reopened to the public was our top priority.

“The Joni Earl Great Hall stands as an iconic cornerstone of Seattle’s public spaces,” King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair said. “Thanks to the dedication of Sound Transit facilities and security staff, the public will once again be able to experience the architecture and historical significance of this iconic hall.”

“As our city’s transit ridership to the downtown core continues to rebound and we look forward to major events like the FIFA World Cup, the Great Hall can serve as a welcoming community hub, a space for activations, and an important asset for our residents with restrooms and refuge from the elements,” Seatle Mayor Bruce Harrell said.

The hall serves as the agency’s headquarters and will be open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

