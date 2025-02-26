Two Washington cats catch bird flu from contaminated food

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two house cats in Washington have tested positive for bird flu, likely from contaminated pet food.

One was in King County, the other in Snohomish County.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) says the owners reported feeding their pets Wild Coast Raw food. A recall was issued earlier this month.

The WSDA says one of the cats was euthanized because the illness was too severe. The other is being treated by a veterinarian.

The contaminated pet food has been linked to severe illness in cats in Oregon, too.

“This is a difficult situation, we love our pets, and it’s devastating when they fall ill,” WSDA field veterinarian Dr. Zac Turner said. “If your cat is showing symptoms, consult a veterinarian as soon as possible.”

Common symptoms of bird flu in cats include lethargy, low appetite, fever, hypothermia, progression of illness to pneumonia, progression of illness to neurologic abnormalities and upper respiratory infection.

If your pet has consumed this product and has any of these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian immediately. Inform the veterinary clinic before arriving so the veterinary team can prepare to handle the cat in a manner that reduces risk of transmission to veterinary staff, other clients, and other animals.

To date, there have been no documented human cases of HPAI following exposure to an infected cat or contaminated raw pet food products.





