MONDAY AT 5:30AM: Slowdown for Savings - KIRO 7 looks into making the most out of gas mileage

As gas prices continue to climb, drivers are looking for relief.

We asked AAA Washington about the best ways to increase gas mileage.

“The biggest thing [that makes a difference] is actually the behaviors that you have every day,” said John Bundy, AAA Washington Automotive Services Manager.

So, KIRO 7’s Paola Tristan Arruda decided to test some of those behaviors out.

We took three trips to Everett from Seattle on I-5. The first trip was the baseline, the second trip we used cruise control, and for the third trip, we packed the car with about 500 extra pounds.

Monday at 5:30 p.m., KIRO 7’s Paola Tristan Arruda tells us what she learned during each experiment, and what experts recommend to help maximize your fuel economy.

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