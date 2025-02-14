Raw pet food recalled after house cats catch bird flu

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you feed your pets raw food, you’ll want to keep reading.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) are issuing a warning after several indoor cats became sick with bird flu after eating raw food. Now there’s a recall because of it.

ODA says it collected samples from the affected cats and from open containers of raw food, which tested positive for the presence of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza). It turns out, all of the cats ate the same kind brand of raw food.

Pet owners who feed their animals West Coast Raw are urged to check what products they have. Anyone with Lots #22660 and #22664 with a Best By Date of 12/2025 should throw it away immediately.

The owners of the cats, after consulting with their veterinarians, euthanized the pets because of how sick they were.

If your pet ate the food and develops a fever, becomes lethargic, has a low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, seizure, incoordination, or blindness—take them to the vet immediately.

WSDA said no human infections have been reported, but people can become infected if the virus enters through the eyes, nose, or mouth.





