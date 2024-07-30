Local

Two suspects wanted in Auburn convenience store robbery

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent convenience store robbery.

The robbery happened earlier this month at a store in the 1100 block of 17th Street Southeast.

Police have released images of the suspects and are encouraging anyone who recognizes the individuals to come forward.

The Auburn Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact their tip line at 253-288-7403.

