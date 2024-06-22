Two patients test positive for drug resistant fungus at Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE — Two patients at Harborview Medical Center have tested positive for a drug resistant fungus, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

Both patients tested positive for Candida auris. They are colonized and are in satisfactory condition.

According to the hospital, the fungus is on their bodies and not causing an infection or disease in either patient.

With help from Public Health - Seattle & King County, the hospital will be doing some additional screening in some select patients.

“Healthy people typically do not need to worry about Candida auris infections. The risk is primarily for patients at the hospital for a long time and who need medical interventions like breathing tubes, feeding tubes or urinary catheters,” said Dr. Eric Chow, chief of Communicable Disease Epidemiology for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Candida auris is transmitted by direct physical contact or contact with contaminated services. It is not spread through the air. The hospital also noted that it poses a low risk to healthcare personnel and visitors.

