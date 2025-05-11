Bellevue police chase robbery suspect into Seattle on I-90

SEATTLE — A suspect in Bellevue allegedly attempted to rob a business using a taser at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD).

BPD said officers responded to the business near 500 Bellevue Way Northeast and no injuries were reported, but the suspect fled the scene in a gray/silver car.

Police followed the car on Bellevue Way Southeast, then onto I-90 westbound toward Seattle.

Video captured on traffic cams shows multiple officers pursuing the car over the Homer M. Hadley Memorial Bridge and into Seattle.

BPD says the suspect exited I-90 and entered the Beacon Hill neighborhood, where officers ended the pursuit because the driver entered a residential area.

No damage was reported during the pursuit, and police do not believe the public’s safety is at greater risk, according to BPD.

Police ask for any information related to the incident to call 425-577-5656.

