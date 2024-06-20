Two arrested after man stabbed in Seattle’s International District

SEATTLE — Two people were arrested after an altercation led to a stabbing in the Chinatown-International District Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Seatle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the call near 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at 5:49 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The two suspects, a 42-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, had reportedly gotten into a “physical altercation” with the man before they took turns stabbing him.

Police got the knife from the woman and seized it as evidence, along with over 60 fentanyl pills found on the pair.

Police, transit security, and the Seattle Fire Department provided medical treatment and took the man to Harborview Medical Center (HMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 42-year-old man was arrested for first-degree assault and evaluated at HMC for minor injuries before being booked into King County Jail (KCJ). The woman was also arrested for rendering criminal assistance and booked into KCJ.

Detectives with the Homicide & Assault Unit are investigating the incident and say that additional charges may follow as they complete their investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group