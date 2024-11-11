Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen WA soldier

SEAVIEW, Wash. — In honor of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage for the family home of Army Staff Sergeant Nathan Wyrick in Seaview, providing a lasting source of security for his widow Rachel, and their four sons.

“You don’t find a lot of hands-on dads. He was so good with kids and such a good person. Nathan was a dad first and a soldier second,” said his wife in a news release from the foundation.

Sgt. Wyrick was killed in action on October 10, 2011, while deployed in Afghanistan.

He joined the service after first pursuing a career as a civilian electrician.

In addition to Afghanistan, Sgt. Wyrick had one previous deployment to Iraq.

“SSG Wyrick was a huge loss for not only his family but the entire community. Tunnel to Towers continues to honor those we have lost since the attacks on 9/11/01 and by removing the financial burden of a mortgage for SSG Wyrick’s family, Rachel and her sons can continue to focus on their future dreams,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller in a news release.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created after the September 11, 2001 attack on the U.S. The goal of the foundation is to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Join Tunnel to Towers on its mission to provide mortgage-free homes for Gold Star families by going to T2T.org and donating.

