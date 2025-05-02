Former Monroe HS teacher arrested for a second time for alleged rape, sexual misconduct with student

MONROE, Wash. — A former Monroe High School teacher has been arrested for a second time for sexual misconduct allegations against a student.

The May 1 arrest comes from a “victim’s statements that were substantiated through investigative methods,” according to the Monroe Police Department.

According to the victim, in late 2018, the teacher initiated sexual interactions with the student, who was a minor at the time, during school hours. The sexual contact lasted through her senior year until she graduated and moved out of state.

The teacher has not been charged yet.

This teacher was also arrested in June 2024 for allegedly having sexual encounters with another student.

According to the victim in this recent arrest, sexual encounters initiated by the suspect occurred at school and off-site.

The suspect often corresponded with the victim in writing, even after she moved. The contents of the letters were often sexual in nature, Monroe PD said.

“This is a very disturbing case involving a pattern of a person in a position of trust who betrayed young women,” states Police Chief Jeff Jolley. “Thanks does not seem sufficient to say to these victims whose bravery helped us make yesterday’s arrest.”

The suspect was arrested without incident and booked into King County Jail.

He was previously charged for the alleged incidents in 2024.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the school for comment.

