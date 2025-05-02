Local

WSP investigating after hit-and-run collision near southbound I-5 in Tukwila

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
A hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles blocked a ramp from southbound I-5 to SR 900, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred Friday on the ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to State Route 900.

Troopers said the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in injuries. One of the drivers fled the scene.

The ramp is completely blocked following the crash.

Authorities did not immediately release the extent of the injuries or any identifying details about the suspect who left the scene.

