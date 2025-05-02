WSP investigating after hit-and-run collision near southbound I-5 in Tukwila

A hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles blocked a ramp from southbound I-5 to SR 900, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred Friday on the ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to State Route 900.

Troopers said the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in injuries. One of the drivers fled the scene.

#ClosureAlert. There is a two car injury collision SB I-5 to SR 900. The ramp is completely blocked. This is a Hit and Run collision. Expect long delays in SB I-5. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 2, 2025

The ramp is completely blocked following the crash.

Authorities did not immediately release the extent of the injuries or any identifying details about the suspect who left the scene.

