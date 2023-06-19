Truck crashes through front of Des Moines gas station’s food mart

DES MOINES, Wash. — The front of a Des Moines gas station is badly damaged after a truck appears to have intentionally crashed into it early Monday.

The 76 gas station and Food Mart is at Pacific Highway South and 259th Street.

Workers said that around 5 a.m. when the store was closed and empty, the truck crashed through a large front window. A woman who was getting gas witnessed the crash and called 911.

So far, it’s unclear if anything was stolen, but the suspects may have taken some tobacco products.

Video from the scene showed an ATM in the back of the store that was untouched. In past smash-and-grab burglaries across the Puget Sound region, ATMs have been the target.

Des Moines Police are investigating.

