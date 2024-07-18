Travel alert: Southbound I-5 closure starting Friday night in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — If you plan to visit Seattle or drive through using Interstate 5 (I-5), be ready for a planned full closure going southbound.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 19, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be closing all lanes of southbound I-5 near the Seattle Convention Center for scheduled maintenance.

WSDOT maintenance crews will be conducting fire system testing under the Seattle Convention Center.

The planned closure will affect all general traffic lanes southbound from the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp.

During the closure, traffic going south can either exit at Stewart Street or use the express lanes, which will be open to all traffic.

WSDOT will also be closing the following southbound ramps:

Eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp

Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp

Off-ramp to Union Street

Off-ramp to James Street

WSDOT will have a flammable cargo restriction in place during this time.

Work is scheduled to conclude at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 20.

For more information, drivers can visit the WSDOT website.

