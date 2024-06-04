TRAVEL ALERT: Interstate-90 and State Route 18 lane closures for interchange improvements

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Starting Monday evening interchange improvements to Interstate 90 (I-90) and State Route 18 (SR18) will lead to the closure of some eastbound and westbound lanes.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will be working on building a diverging diamond interchange and adding two lanes on SR18 between the interchange and Deep Creek.

I-90 - SR18 interchange improvements map

Improvements are expected to occur through Friday morning and may cause travel delays.

Here is what will be affected:

Monday, June 3, to Tuesday, June 4 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of westbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

Tuesday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 5 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

Tuesday, June 4 to Wednesday, June 5 - 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.: Intermittent rolling slowdowns on westbound I-90 beginning at the 468th Avenue Southeast interchange (Exit 34)

Wednesday, June 5 to Thursday, June 6 - 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of eastbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

Wednesday, June 5 to Thursday, June 6 - 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m.: Intermittent rolling slowdowns on eastbound I-90 beginning at the East Sunset Way/Highland Drive Northeast interchange (Exit 18)

Thursday, June 6 to Friday, June 7- 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The two left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-90 will close near SR 18.

This project is projected to be completed by 2025. More information can be found on the WSDOT website.

