Seattle City Light probe reveals ‘party truck’ culture in underground network crew

Seattle City Light has substantiated misconduct allegations against 33 employees following a two-year investigation into a workgroup responsible for maintaining the city’s underground electrical network, according to findings released this week.

The investigation, initiated in 2023 after years of sporadic, anonymous complaints, revealed a longstanding culture of drinking on the job, sexual harassment, and retaliatory behavior among some members of the Network Group, which operates under the utility’s Transmission and Distribution Operations Division.

The group is responsible for underground electrical infrastructure in downtown Seattle.

Independent investigator Cathryn V. Dammel, hired by Seattle City Light, reviewed 259 allegations involving 40 employees.

Her report, released as an executive summary, substantiated 160 claims.

Actions taken by the utility include five terminations (including resignations and retirements in lieu of termination), seven suspensions, nine verbal or written warnings, and mandatory coaching and training for others.

“This investigation has shown that we fell short of our own expectations, and we have work to do,” said General Manager and CEO Dawn Lindell in a statement. “Workplace misconduct, harassment, retaliation or discrimination will not be tolerated.”

According to the report, misconduct ranged from employees drinking alcohol in work vehicles and on job sites to sharing pornography and sexually harassing coworkers.

One crew allegedly used their City Light vehicle to catcall women in downtown Seattle and hand out drinks during shifts.

At least two women said they felt coerced into tolerating or participating in inappropriate conduct to avoid retaliation or being denied overtime opportunities.

The Network Group, which includes around 90 employees, was described by some witnesses as being dominated by a “good old boys’ club” where participation in a drinking culture was expected.

Witnesses told the investigator that apprentices were pressured into buying alcohol for crew chiefs in exchange for job evaluations and that drinking was so normalized in the workplace that those who refused were ostracized.

Out of 73 people interviewed, many were reluctant to speak at first, but ultimately, Dammel found witnesses to be credible and consistent.

Several described incidents involving coworkers who were so intoxicated they passed out, urinated in public, or caused safety hazards during jobs involving high-voltage equipment.

City Light had received similar anonymous complaints for years—beginning as early as 2017—but said it could not act without named sources.

The culture of fear and retaliation made it difficult for employees to come forward, the report noted.

After renewed complaints surfaced in 2022, including a direct call from a union representative and reports made to the City’s Office of the Employee Ombud, Mayor Bruce Harrell directed City Light to pursue a full, independent investigation.

“When I learned of these allegations of workplace misconduct, I directed City Light to initiate a comprehensive effort to uncover the truth,” said Harrell. “I am grateful for [CEO] Lindell’s leadership in seeing this investigation through and delivering on our shared commitment to stamp out inappropriate workplace behavior.”

In response to the findings, City Light said it has implemented several reforms, including mandatory reporter training for supervisors, anti-retaliation campaigns, and leadership coaching.

Employees were reminded of workplace policies and encouraged to report misconduct, which City Light said will now be thoroughly investigated.

Other steps include making on-site counselors available, conducting routine checks of work vehicles, and resetting expectations about alcohol use, harassment, and retaliation.

Drinking or using recreational drugs before or during shifts is now considered a fireable offense.

The investigation also exposed a deep divide within the Network Group. Some employees characterized the workplace as toxic and unsafe, while others described it as tight-knit and supportive.

Dammel said both perspectives were valid, but that those who spoke out against misconduct did so at personal and professional risk.

Of the 40 employees investigated, seven had no substantiated allegations. Among the rest, many faced consequences ranging from discipline to termination. Several of those with more serious allegations were crew chiefs.

City Light operates more than 2,500 miles of overhead and underground cable and employs over 1,800 people.

The Network Group’s work is considered high-risk, involving confined underground spaces, high-voltage cables, and emergency response in hazardous conditions.

Lindell said the utility is committed to building a culture of trust, accountability, and safety: “Our most valuable asset is our people. Their commitment, knowledge, ingenuity, and care for this community enable us to deliver on our core mission.”

