Family remembers 18-year-old who died in Skyway overdose, 16-year-old sister hospitalized

SKYWAY, Wash. — A King County family is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Karma Cummins after she was found unresponsive at a Skyway apartment complex.

Deputies discovered Cummins, along with her 16-year-old sister and a 14-year-old boy, inside the Creston Point Apartments on April 2nd.

Sadly, Cummins died at the scene. The 16-year-old and 14-year-old victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The 16-year-old girl has since been released.

The family of Cummins told KIRO 7 she was just a month away from turning 19. They say she’s a mother to her two-year-old daughter.

“Her overall brightness, I mean, there’s nothing I’d do, there’s no store I’d go to without her, because she was really with me a lot. So I’m gonna miss everything about her. Everything. There’s just nothing I can’t miss. There was nothing bad about her,” said her cousin, Leajanique Pitre.

The family believes Cummins died after taking laced drugs, but they say that does not define her, and she will be missed for the sweet, caring young woman she was.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses for Cummins, click here for the GoFundMe.

