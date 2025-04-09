Drivers beware: Highway speed cameras go live this week in Washington

WASHINGTON — This story initially appeared on MyNorthwest.

Drivers will now have to watch their speed on certain parts of the highway in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that speed cameras are going live this week on Interstate 90 (I-90) and Interstate 5 (I-5) in Spokane and Skagit counties.

Speed cameras installed in Skagit and Spokane counties

The cameras will be tested starting Thursday, April 10, on I-5 south between Cook and Bow Hill roads in Skagit County and I-90 east between the Liberty Lake and State Line interchanges in Spokane County.

“These locations were selected after program managers reviewed crash data and targeted roadways where speed was a factor in fatal and serious injury collisions,” WSDOT wrote in a news release. “The locations were also selected because they provided enough space between on- and off-ramps to obtain accurate data.”

The agency said the cameras will track speed using the “average speed method,” which involves placing multiple cameras at each location and tracking the time it takes a car to travel between the two points. The pilot program is funded by $1 million from the Washington Legislature.

Washington sees more than 800 roadway deaths in 2023

WSDOT, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are hopeful the cameras will prevent speed-related crashes.

“The goal of this program is to change driver behavior, prevent collisions and injuries and save lives,” WSDOT stated via the release.

According to the agencies, in 2023, Washington saw an increase in the number of deadly and serious crashes—totaling 810 roadway deaths. WTSC reported that speeding is one of the leading high-risk factors for severe injuries statewide, with more than 350 fatalities.

Punishment for getting caught speeding on camera

Drivers who are caught by the cameras will only get a notice in the mail. There are no fines in this pilot program testing. The cameras, active until June 30, will use an average speed method, so instead of merely catching a driver in one instant, the cameras will track how long it takes the driver to go between two points.

“Now, this is different from the work zone speed camera program, which is set to activate soon. They are the real deal,” KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Chris Sullivan said. “If you are caught speeding by a work zone camera, you get one freebie. A second violation will get you a $248 fine.”

