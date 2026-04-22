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‘We can’t make this stuff up’: DUI driver 5x over limit, arrested near Wenatchee

By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com
‘We can’t make this stuff up’: DUI driver 5x over limit, arrested near Wenatchee A photo of a breathalyzer reading .425 after the DUI arrest. (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Patrol) (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)
By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com

A DUI arrest was made Tuesday night near the Wenatchee River Basin after the driver blew more than five times the legal limit.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Monje made the arrest in central Washington.

The driver registered a .425 blood alcohol concentration, more than five times the legal level to operate a motor vehicle.

“Folks, we can’t make this stuff up!” WSP stated.

A WSP Public Information Officer noted thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed as a result of the incident.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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