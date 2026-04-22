‘We can’t make this stuff up’: DUI driver 5x over limit, arrested near Wenatchee

A DUI arrest was made Tuesday night near the Wenatchee River Basin after the driver blew more than five times the legal limit.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Monje made the arrest in central Washington.

The driver registered a .425 blood alcohol concentration, more than five times the legal level to operate a motor vehicle.

“Folks, we can’t make this stuff up!” WSP stated.

A WSP Public Information Officer noted thankfully nobody was seriously injured or killed as a result of the incident.

Trooper Monje made a DUI arrest last night in the Basin which is not a surprise. The surprise is they were over 5 TIMES the legal level to be operating a motor vehicle! Folks, we can’t make this stuff up! #getadesignateddriver#yourwsp pic.twitter.com/OoZHdhd4TN — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) April 22, 2026

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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