Renton Police Department is using automatic license plate readers again

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department has turned on its Flock Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR) again.

Chief Jon Schuldt paused the cameras on March 31 to ensure his department’s policies complied with the new state law. Governor Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 6002 into law last month. It regulates the use of the automatic license plate reader system to protect the privacy of those in the community.

“This technology plays a vital role in supporting our investigative process and assisting in getting positive outcomes for victims in our community,” said Chief Jon Schuldt. “It’s essential that strict guardrails are in place to protect our community members.”

The chief said his department strengthened data governance and retention protocols and reinforced accountability measures to align with current legal and community expectations. The department also noted that all authorized users have been trained in the new policy.

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