Woman found dead in Snohomish County Jail cell

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a 58-year-old woman died in her jail cell on Wednesday morning.

At around 7:25 a.m., a corrections officer doing routine checks found the woman unresponsive inside the cell.

Staff tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead, SCSO said in a release.

The sheriff’s office says the woman had been booked into jail on April 20 for loitering, possession of a controlled substance and a ‘Stay Out of Drug Area’ violation.

The cause of her death is under investigation.

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