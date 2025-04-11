Man with limp sought after arson fire damages Tesla Supercharger in Lacey

The FBI’s Seattle Field Office, along with the Lacey Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Seattle Field Division, is asking for the public’s help identifying the person responsible for extensive damage to a Tesla Supercharger station in Lacey.

According to investigators, the fire happened at about 1:30 a.m. on April 8, at the Tesla Supercharger site located at 665 Sleater Kinney Road Southeast.

Officials said the fire caused significant damage to the charging station and the surrounding area.

Authorities believe the individual may have sustained injuries from being close to the explosion or extreme heat.

Possible injuries include burns, a concussion, or wounds from shrapnel.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, gray pants, and a face covering. Investigators noted that he walked with a distinctive limp, where his right leg kicks out and, at times, his right hand appears to be held behind his back.

He was carrying a white bag that may have been plastic.

RAW: Lacey Tesla charging arson suspect

Officials are encouraging people in the area surrounding the South Sound Center—including the Target and Kohl’s stores, as well as the Chehalis Western and Woodland Creek Trails—to review any doorbell or security camera footage they may have from the late evening hours of April 7 through the early morning of April 8.

Investigators are looking for any images or video of the suspect walking or getting into a vehicle.

To assist the investigation, the FBI Seattle office has launched a Digital Media Tipline, where the public can upload photos, videos, or other relevant recordings. The tipline is available at fbi.gov/lacey-tesla-arson.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the fire is asked to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), submitting a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or contacting the Lacey Police Department at (360) 459-4333.

Tips may also be submitted through any local FBI office, or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

