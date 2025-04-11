Lake Washington High School evacuated for unknown reason

KIRKLAND, Wash. — This story initially appeared on MyNorthwest.com

Lake Washington High School evacuated its students and faculty Friday for an undisclosed reason as of this reporting, KIRO Newsradio confirmed.

Students and staff were sent to the school’s football field.

“If your student is not at school, please do not bring them to campus,” the Lake Washington School District stated.

The district stated there will be an update within the next half hour.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to this scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

