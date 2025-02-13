I-5 north lanes back open, right lane open on I-5 south near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) north are back open, while only the right lane on I-5 south is open near Castle Rock and Toledo, as reported by The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on X Thursday.

UPDATE: SB I-5 at MP 60 has the right lane OPEN.



Thank you for your patience as we work to clear this collision. Our crews are doing their best in these conditions, and our Incident Response Team (IRT) is helping drivers in the backups, including those needing fuel. https://t.co/v8huJ8gOUR — WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) February 13, 2025





An x user asked when the semi-truck would be moved, to which WSDOT replied: “No ETA for reopening. Trucks and crews are working to clear the scene and treat road conditions. Additional semis continue to have traction issues, with many stopping to chain up on the roadway.”

HEADS UP - I-5 near Castle Rock/Toledo🚨



Northbound: A disabled semi is blocking all lanes of NB I-5 at MP 56, just south of Jackson Hwy.



Southbound: A collision is blocking all lanes of SB I-5 at MP 60 near Exit 59/Cowlitz River.



Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/hykCN3kDxO — WSDOT Southwest (@wsdot_southwest) February 13, 2025

