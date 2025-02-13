Local

I-5 north lanes back open, right lane open on I-5 south near Castle Rock

By Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.com
I-5 closure near Castle Rock
All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) north are back open, while only the right lane on I-5 south is open near Castle Rock and Toledo, as reported by The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on X Thursday.


All lanes of Interstate 5 (I-5) north and I-5 south are blocked near Castle Rock and Toledo, as reported by The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

A disabled semi-truck is blocking all lanes of I-5 north at milepost 56, just south of Jackson Highway. A collision is blocking all lanes of I-5 south at milepost 60 near Exit 59 by the Cowlitz River.

WSDOT stated to expect delays.

An x user asked when the semi-truck would be moved, to which WSDOT replied: “No ETA for reopening. Trucks and crews are working to clear the scene and treat road conditions. Additional semis continue to have traction issues, with many stopping to chain up on the roadway.”

